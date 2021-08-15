Editorial: Hard choices await Ireland in wake of sobering IPCC report

If the newly-published report into climate change by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is to be acted upon, then the Irish government faces a number of exceptionally difficult policy choices in the months ahead.

The IPCC report published last week firmed up the international science around global warming and the role of human activity in causing it. Its projections that our Paris Agreement targets of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees could be surpassed...