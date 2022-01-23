Editorial: Government faces a delicate balancing act in getting economy back on track
The government has succeeded in preserving thousands of jobs through its crucial support schemes, but as the schemes are pulled back, many businesses may find themselves in a vulnerable position financially
The sudden nature of last week’s reopening announcement will take time for society to get used to. While the ending of restrictions had been well flagged, the pace of it came as a pleasant surprise even to ministers who had not expected the National Public Health Emergency Team’s advice to be so clear cut.
It will take some time for the public to get used to living without restrictions, a point...
