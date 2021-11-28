Subscribe Today
Log In

The Business Post's View

Editorial: Germany’s new hand on the wheel faces a hard road ahead

After 16 years of Angela Merkel, Olaf Scholz takes over as chancellor with his country at a crossroads – and now he must put his foot to the floor

Business Post
28th November, 2021
Editorial: Germany’s new hand on the wheel faces a hard road ahead
Olaf Scholz is an experienced politician, having served as Merkel’s finance minister. He is best described as a European version of Joe Biden – centrist, pragmatic and liable to disappoint his more radical supporters. Picture: Getty

The traffic lights in Germany are about to change from red to green. Europe’s pre-eminent power is preparing for the end of the era of Angela Merkel, 16 years after she became chancellor, three years after telling her country she would step down, and two months after a general election inflicted a heavy defeat on her political party.

Last week, a three-party coalition sealed an agreement to form a new centrist government led by...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, has been far more vocal in demanding action to advance Irish unity. Picture Fergal Phillips

Editorial: Voters reluctant to fork out for full cost of a united Ireland

The Business Post's View Michael Brennan
Hospitality has borne the brunt of the restrictions and the remarks last week by Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Social Protection, that “this is a curfew, not closure” will have caused anger among the nightclubs and late bars affected. Picture: Getty

Editorial: If more restrictions follow, businesses have to be supported in full again

The Business Post's View Business Post
Crowds walk past a clothing store at Vienna\&#039;s famous shopping street, Mariahilferstrasse: Austria will become the first EU country to return to a nationwide lockdown. It also intends to impose mandatory vaccinations on its population from February next year. Picture: Getty

Editorial: Austria is justified in imposing mandatory vaccination

The Business Post's View Business Post
Amazon was among the firms that attended a meeting where companies were granted confidentiality and no detailed notes were taken, as these would be subject to Freedom of Information (FoI) request. Picture: iStock

Editorial: Public deserves transparency on how officials come to decisions

The Business Post's View Business Post Reporter

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1