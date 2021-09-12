Editorial: Fianna Fáil has a lot more work to do before its problems will be solved

The return of the Dáil this week has been preceded by a round of party think-in events.

The most attention has been focused on Fianna Fáil’s gathering in Cavan, amid continuing pressure on its leader, Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The demands from rebel backbenchers for him to step down were relatively muted, as the party pored over its long-awaited report into its loss of seven seats in last...