Editorial: Farewell Angela Merkel and don’t worry, we’ll be okay

When Angela Merkel became chancellor of Germany in 2005, the European Union was in the ascendant. It had just expanded to embrace the countries of central Europe, was growing in influence around the world, and increasingly prosperous, stable and united.

The moment was fleeting. Within a few years, the EU was confronted by the crisis of the euro, the near-death experience of Greece, global financial collapse, the arrival of a million refugees, and Britain’s graceless and...