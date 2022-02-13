Subscribe Today
Editorial: Extent of the dysfunction in the health system laid bare in Post revelations

The leaked recording allows a rare insight into the thoughts and concerns of those tasked with funding the health service

Business Post
13th February, 2022
The suggestion that money that goes into the HSE simply cannot be properly tracked is a fundamental problem. Picture: RollingNews

For years, the narrative around the management of the Irish health service has been one of waste, inefficient use of resources, and an apparent black hole into which taxpayers’ money seems to disappear while waiting lists lengthen.

Today in the Business Post, we publish details from a leaked recording that shows the extent of the dysfunction in the health system as voiced by the very people who are in charge of overseeing it.

The...

