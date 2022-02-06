Editorial: ECB will have to move quickly to increase interest rates
It’s growing increasingly likely the ECB will be forced to lift rates by the end of this year in a bid to rein in surging inflation. It may need to move quicker than that
For those who like to keep a close eye on the world of monetary policy, the past week has been an eventful one. The Bank of England increased its main interest rate for the second time in a matter of months, after the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, confirmed it will begin to lift rates from March.
In Europe, meanwhile, Christine Lagarde and the European Central Bank (ECB) continue to play an intricate game...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Editorial: DUP’s desperation is laid bare by its empty gesture politics
Jeffrey Donaldson and his party are resorting to naked opportunism as they remain in denial over the Northern Ireland protocol
Editorial: O’Halloran case illustrates the perils of doing business in China
As China’s powerful leaders increasingly behave in a capricious and unpredictable manner, more organisations and individuals like Irish businessman Richard O’Halloran are in danger of being caught in a nightmare no-man’s land
Editorial: Sense of injustice remains 50 years on from Bloody Sunday
The British government’s plan to protect former soldiers from prosecution for crimes carried out during the Troubles will only deepen feelings of injustice
Editorial: Government faces a delicate balancing act in getting economy back on track
The government has succeeded in preserving thousands of jobs through its crucial support schemes, but as the schemes are pulled back, many businesses may find themselves in a vulnerable position financially