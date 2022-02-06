Subscribe Today
Log In

The Business Post's View

Editorial: DUP’s desperation is laid bare by its empty gesture politics

Jeffrey Donaldson and his party are resorting to naked opportunism as they remain in denial over the Northern Ireland protocol

Business Post
6th February, 2022
Editorial: DUP’s desperation is laid bare by its empty gesture politics
Jeffrey Donaldson of the DUP: naked opportunism. Picture: PA

The term “splittist” used to be common currency back in the days when communism and its multiple sects were in their pomp. It was a less than complimentary reference to party members who advocated splitting from the mothership over questions of ideology, the more arcane the better.

These days, the DUP could give any Maoist-Leninist-Marxist plotters a run for their money. Since the ousting of Arlene Foster as its leader last May, the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt: we can already see from the past week that markets are well ahead of the ECB and have begun pricing in higher interest rates in Europe this year.

Editorial: ECB will have to move quickly to increase interest rates

The Business Post's View Business Post
Richard O’Halloran: the Irish businessman has lived for almost three years in an awful kind of netherworld, while not being allowed to leave China

Editorial: O’Halloran case illustrates the perils of doing business in China

The Business Post's View Business Post
Protesters Marching in Northern Ireland for the 14 victims of bloody Sunday. Picture: Getty

Editorial: Sense of injustice remains 50 years on from Bloody Sunday

The Business Post's View Business Post
Taoiseach Micheál Martin announcing the end of pandemic restrictions at Government Buildings on Friday evening. Picture: Julien Behal

Editorial: Government faces a delicate balancing act in getting economy back on track

The Business Post's View Business Post

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1