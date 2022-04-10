Editorial: Defiant Zelenskyy tells it straight – Ukraine is fighting for the future of democracy
Ukraine’s president is a compelling figure because he speaks as a wartime leader and as a witness to the atrocities his country is suffering – he made it clear that Europe must cut off energy imports from Russia, and we support that position
There is no hiding from Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The president of Ukraine is not just leading the resistance to Russia’s war on his country and its people; he demands our engagement in the fight. He has addressed the United Nations and multiple elected assemblies in the weeks since the invasion of his country began, pleading for weapons, aid and support and, on occasion, shaming the world into doing more to help his nation in its desperate...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Editorial: Holohan controversy raises questions about Dept of Health’s decision-making
The chief medical officer’s decision to stand aside does not mean that the questions raised by the manner of the arrangement should go unanswered
Editorial: DAA can’t keep us waiting for better customer service
The Dublin Airport Authority blames the long queues of the last few weeks on staff shortages, but it has only itself to blame for failing to prepare for the inevitable increase in passengers after the pandemic
Editorial: Europe must act immediately to reduce its dependence on Russian gas
The war in Ukraine has highlighted that Europe’s dependence on energy from Russia is a strategic and security vulnerability that must be dealt with now
Editorial: Government’s lofty energy plans must be matched by an attention to detail
Unless the government solves the staffing and resourcing issues in key state agencies as a matter of urgency, its climate change strategies are little more than empty words