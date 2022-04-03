Editorial: DAA can’t keep us waiting for better customer service
The Dublin Airport Authority blames the long queues of the last few weeks on staff shortages, but it has only itself to blame for failing to prepare for the inevitable increase in passengers after the pandemic
In typically understated fashion, Michael O’Leary, the Ryanair chief executive, called on the government last week to bring in members of the Army to help solve the long security queues at Dublin airport.
O’Leary’s pleas were always unlikely to gain much traction, but the Ryanair boss was not wrong in pointing out that urgent action is needed to address operational issues at the country’s busiest airport.
For...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Editorial: Europe must act immediately to reduce its dependence on Russian gas
The war in Ukraine has highlighted that Europe’s dependence on energy from Russia is a strategic and security vulnerability that must be dealt with now
Editorial: Government’s lofty energy plans must be matched by an attention to detail
Unless the government solves the staffing and resourcing issues in key state agencies as a matter of urgency, its climate change strategies are little more than empty words
Editorial: Ugly and unnecessary British borders bill must be shelved
The proposed British Nationalities and Borders Bill breaches the spirit of both the Northern Ireland protocol and the Good Friday Agreement. It should be ditched immediately
Editorial: Any peace deal must hold Putin to account for the horrific crimes in Ukraine
A peace settlement with the Russians must meet Ukrainian demands, include continuing sanctions and guarantee, as far as possible, that further conflict will be avoided