Editorial: Coalition is doing its best to squander goodwill dividend of reopening
From the ongoing collapse of Sláintecare to the prospect of power blackouts this winter, the government is dogged by hapless mismanagement and disjointed communication
The worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is behind us, with most of the remaining restrictions on our daily lives due to be lifted on October 22.
The limits on attendance at sports and other activities, both indoors and outside, will go. The requirement for social distancing will end, nightclubs can welcome customers, and churches will be fully open again. Masks will still be mandatory on public transport and while shopping, which is sensible. But most activities...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Editorial: Lack of forward planning leaves us facing a cold winter
If a credible plan is not drawn up soon, it could be lights out for the coalition government
Editorial: Our corporate tax rate is not the main issue for foreign investers
Foreign direct investment is here for the long term regardless of our tax rates
Editorial: Our inability to agree on a model of healthcare in Ireland is unacceptable
The government is failing in its duties to provide a working healthcare system
Editorial: President was right to distance himself from partition event fiasco
Historically tone deaf, the Church Leaders Group turned a ‘service of reflection’ into a political event loaded with significance