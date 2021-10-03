Subscribe Today
The Business Post's View

Editorial: Coalition is doing its best to squander goodwill dividend of reopening

From the ongoing collapse of Sláintecare to the prospect of power blackouts this winter, the government is dogged by hapless mismanagement and disjointed communication

Business Post
3rd October, 2021
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Eamon Ryan, the Minister for the Environment: Problems and challenges are mounting for the government. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is behind us, with most of the remaining restrictions on our daily lives due to be lifted on October 22.

The limits on attendance at sports and other activities, both indoors and outside, will go. The requirement for social distancing will end, nightclubs can welcome customers, and churches will be fully open again. Masks will still be mandatory on public transport and while shopping, which is sensible. But most activities...

