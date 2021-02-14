Editorial: City of London faces threat to its role as rulemaker
Europe’s financial capital looks set to be usurped after Amsterdam replaced it last month as the main location for trading European shares
One of the puzzling aspects of Britain’s “trade deal” with the European Union is that it does not include financial services, Britain’s biggest industry.
The City of London is Europe’s most important financial centre, and a global hub for trading, legal services and investment banking. Financial services contributed £75 billion in taxes to the British exchequer in 2019.
Yet the City was ignored and demeaned by the proponents...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Editorial: We need to talk about the post-lockdown economy
Mistakes were made in reopening too early at Christmas, but businesses need clarity on the future or they will go to the wall, taking jobs and livelihoods with them
EU is not a fortress, and must never become one
The lamentable triggering of Article 16 reminded us that the single market’s borders are already formidable – there’s no need to build them higher
Covid insurance ruling will give hope to beleaguered Irish hospitality sector
The High Court judgment marks a seminal moment in the relationship between insurers and their customers in this country
Editorial: EU must rethink vaccine strategy after its misstep
By underestimating the logistics of a mass vaccination rollout, European leaders risk failing their citizens on this vital issue