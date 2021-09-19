Subscribe Today
Editorial: Caution must be the government’s watchword for this pivotal budget

With the cost of living rising, Budget 2022 has to continue the strategy of supportive public spending while simultaneously making sure the national debt doesn’t balloon to unsustainable levels

Business Post
19th September, 2021
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance: the government is planning a budget that has spending rises capped at 5 per cent per year in line with the growth of the economy. Picture: RollingNews

This time last year, the government was facing one of the most uncertain budgets in history due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A year on, 90 per cent of the country’s adults have been vaccinated, most of the economy has reopened, and the number of Covid-19 infections is starting to slowly decline.

However, Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, and Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure, still face a challenge in putting together Budget...

