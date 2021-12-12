Editorial: Broadband plan remains a laudable idea, but transparency now required

The intention and ambition of the state’s National Broadband Plan are to be commended.

Any initiative that aims to offer all citizens regardless of where they live a fast, reliable and future-proofed broadband service should and does command widespread support.

Indeed, the plan, which aims to cover 1.1 million people across more than 550,000 premises, could be said to have been visionary when it was first announced almost a decade ago, given the...