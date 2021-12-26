Editorial: Booster surge has been powered by a supreme national effort
The national vaccination programme for first, second and now third jabs has been one of the unqualified success stories of 2021
Just two weeks ago, opposition parties were complaining loudly about long queues for walk-in clinics for booster vaccines. There were mutterings, too, about other people not showing up for their jab because they were getting multiple appointments.
But there has since been an astonishing surge in the booster vaccination programme. The number of jabs given per day has been topping 109,000, driving the total number of people with booster jabs from 1.4 million two weeks...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Editorial: We can admire much about China, but not its authoritarian instincts
The removal of a sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre is only the latest instance of the Chinese ruling class’s tendency towards draconian repression
Editorial: Johnson’s brand of bumbling bull is losing the Tories their old heartlands
The catastrophic by-election result in North Shropshire suggests that the British prime minister’s days in office may well be numbered
Editorial: Mixed messages from state agencies do nothing for our national standing
Eirgrid’s announcement that new data centres will not be connected to the national grid is the latest muddled policy message sent to important investors
Editorial: Homeowners and tax payers let down yet again by poor building oversight and regulations
Once again, tax payers will have to stump up for poor building practices during the Celtic Tiger, as the defective wastewater treatment systems serving around 10,000 private homes around the country becomes the latest issue that must be fixed