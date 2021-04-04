Editorial: Biden’s plan puts Irish corporate tax regime back into focus again
The most objectionable aspect of Ireland’s corporate tax regime in the eyes of its critics is not the 12.5 per cent rate, but the jungle of loopholes and special arrangements that flourish beneath and around it.
Raising the taxes that companies pay on their profits is one of the most delicate issues facing governments everywhere.
The vast increase in public spending triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic makes the question of how to pay for it urgent. So does the proposal by President Joe Biden for the US federal government to spend $2 trillion on a domestic investment programme, including upgrading his country’s crumbling infrastructure.
Biden intends to pay for this...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Editorial: Standing still on infrastructure is simply not an option
The upcoming review of the National Development Plan is a chance for us to take stock of the country’s creaking infrastructure
Editorial: Our financial sector is still a prisoner of its past
The banks must be allowed to be more competitive, more customer-friendly, and free of political encumbrances
Making a vaccine is complex – vaccinating people shouldn’t be
The decision last week by some European governments, including in Dublin, to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was an unnecessary blow to the already slow vaccination rollouts
Editorial: Time to give embattled Dixon the support she needs
Ireland’s reputation as a good European partner rests on the proper resourcing of the Data Protection Commissioner’s office