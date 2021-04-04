Subscribe Today
Editorial: Biden’s plan puts Irish corporate tax regime back into focus again

The most objectionable aspect of Ireland’s corporate tax regime in the eyes of its critics is not the 12.5 per cent rate, but the jungle of loopholes and special arrangements that flourish beneath and around it.

Business Post
4th April, 2021
Biden intends to pay for a radical but necessary investment by raising the US corporate tax rate from 21 per cent to 28 per cent.

Raising the taxes that companies pay on their profits is one of the most delicate issues facing governments everywhere.

The vast increase in public spending triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic makes the question of how to pay for it urgent. So does the proposal by President Joe Biden for the US federal government to spend $2 trillion on a domestic investment programme, including upgrading his country’s crumbling infrastructure.

Biden intends to pay for this...

