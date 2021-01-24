Editorial: Biden begins a huge clean-up job on a country in crisis

A presidential inauguration is both the grandest of American ceremonies and a civic, democratic and republican event unequalled in its simplicity.

When Joe Biden took the oath of office on Wednesday, he did so in the open, wore civilian clothes, and spoke plain English. There were no robes or flimflam, no bowing and scraping, no military bombast. Bernie Sanders’s mitts were the standout fashion item, and Lady Gaga sported the only title. The star of...