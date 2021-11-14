Editorial: Belarusian border misery is latest instance of EU refugee neurosis
Poland’s refusal to allow aid to reach those massed on its eastern border risks handing a propaganda victory to the dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko
Six years ago, in one of the largest migrations of people across borders since the Second World War some 1.3 million refugees arrived in the European Union from the Middle East and Africa. Most of them were fleeing the abominable war in Syria; others were escaping poverty, discrimination, hopelessness and ethnic violence. All were in search of safety, asylum and a better future.
The arrival of these desperate people was described as a “crisis”, which briefly...
