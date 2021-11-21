Editorial: Austria is justified in imposing mandatory vaccination
The waning of vaccine efficacy would be less of a problem if those still avoiding the jab stepped up to the plate
Almost two years after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Europe finds itself once again at the epicentre of the crisis. The European Union made big strides in its fight against the virus after it got its vaccination procurement programme sorted out earlier in the year. Now, however, as the immunity provided by the vaccines wanes, countries are imposing new social restrictions to try to tame another surge in infections.
From tomorrow, Austria will become...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Editorial: If more restrictions follow, businesses have to be supported in full again
Financial assistance and clear advice are imperative should another lockdown ensue in the face of rising Covid-19 case numbers
Editorial: Public deserves transparency on how officials come to decisions
That the Department of Enterprise held recent meetings with some of the largest companies in the world in complete privacy shows that the government has not yet understood the need for transparency in national policy
Editorial: Belarusian border misery is latest instance of EU refugee neurosis
Poland’s refusal to allow aid to reach those massed on its eastern border risks handing a propaganda victory to the dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko
Editorial: Ending the flow of ‘free money’ is fraught with risk
The US Federal Reserve is sending out signals that it intends to wind down quantitative easing, but it needs to proceed with caution, for many reasons