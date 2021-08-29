Editorial: Afghanistan rescue showed debt we owe to our unofficial defence partners

The emergency consular assistance team despatched to Afghanistan last week by the Irish government did a remarkable job in arranging the departure of 26 Irish citizens and residents from the chaos of Kabul. The 11-strong team, two diplomats and a group of Army Rangers, showed extraordinary courage and skill in almost impossible circumstances. Efforts are continuing to assist other Irish people and Afghans with connections to Ireland still stranded in the unfolding tragedy.

Simon Coveney, the...