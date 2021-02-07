Subscribe Today
Covid insurance ruling will give hope to beleaguered Irish hospitality sector

The High Court judgment marks a seminal moment in the relationship between insurers and their customers in this country

Business Post
7th February, 2021
The test case taken against FBD by three Dublin publicans and another based in Athlone, Co Westmeath will have wide-ranging ramifications for their colleagues in the decimated hospitality sector, in particular

The High Court’s ruling on Friday that four pub groups were entitled to compensation for the disruption to their business caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is a tremendous victory for thousands more businesses right across the country.

