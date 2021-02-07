Covid insurance ruling will give hope to beleaguered Irish hospitality sector
The High Court judgment marks a seminal moment in the relationship between insurers and their customers in this country
The High Court’s ruling on Friday that four pub groups were entitled to compensation for the disruption to their business caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is a tremendous victory for thousands more businesses right across the country.
The test case taken against FBD by three Dublin publicans and another based in Athlone, Co Westmeath will have wide-ranging ramifications for their colleagues in the decimated hospitality sector, in particular.
The judgment provides not just...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
EU is not a fortress, and must never become one
The lamentable triggering of Article 16 reminded us that the single market’s borders are already formidable – there’s no need to build them higher
Editorial: EU must rethink vaccine strategy after its misstep
By underestimating the logistics of a mass vaccination rollout, European leaders risk failing their citizens on this vital issue
Editorial: Biden begins a huge clean-up job on a country in crisis
The new American president has his work cut out on every imaginable front
Editorial: State must move decisively to make travel Covid-proof
We will resign ourselves to six months of restrictions, but businesses must continue to be supported and schools allowed to reopen as soon as possible