Sunday November 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Christmas will be a test of our commitment to the common good

The government is attempting to balance the strong recommendations of Nphet on public health with the political, social, and economic obligations of the coming six weeks

29th November, 2020
The weeks leading up to Christmas were always going to be particularly fraught, given the emotional, religious and cultural importance of the period in the Irish calendar

On December 1, the country will move from level 5 restrictions to a modified level 3.

As with every decision taken by every politician in every country affected by Covid-19, it is a hybrid compromise – an effort to strike a balance between what is right in theory, and what is achievable or desirable in practice.

But more than any other decision since the imposition of the first restrictions in March, the coming four weeks will be a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Business Post view: We need to prepare for the possibility of a united Ireland

The silent majority on this island needs to voice its views on the prospect of unity before a Scottish exit from the UK forces the issue

Business Post | 2 hours ago

No easy solution to direct provision problem

The state’s housing of asylum seekers and their children in privately run centres has been rightfully criticised

Business Post | 1 week ago

The Business Post’s view: Listening to business is crucial for a successful lifting of lockdown

As the end of our second six-week confinement approaches, we must think creatively about how to re-open our country

Business Post | 1 week ago