Subscribe Today
Log In

The Business Post's View

Capitol attack signals moment of real danger for US democracy

The assault on the seat of government by a mob encouraged by its own president is not only a disgrace for the US, but a warning of a moment of true peril

Business Post
10th January, 2021
Capitol attack signals moment of real danger for US democracy
The mob, steeped in biblical fundamentalism, conspiracy theories and inverted patriotism, are the shock troops of Trump’s battalions of loyalists

The Trump era is ending in disgrace and degradation. Two weeks before he leaves the White House and enters the dustbin of history, a man manifestly unfit to be President of the United States incited a mob assault on the Capitol in Washington to subvert the very democracy he was elected to protect.

The events in Washington on Wednesday were outrageous, but they were not surprising. They were the final manifestation of the malignant demagoguery...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Deborah Cross Vaccinator with Bernie Waterhouse, the first healthcare worker to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Editorial view: Roll out vaccine swiftly, and support business in the meantime

The Business Post's View Business Post 5 hours ago
Medical staff member wearing protective gear take a swab from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a temporary testing station in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: Getty

Editorial view: Turning a corner, but more uncertainty lies ahead

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 week ago
Now we are facing into yet another lockdown, one we may have expected, but perhaps not so quick and not so severe

Editorial view: Clarity is needed at the end of a grim year

The Business Post's View Business Post 2 weeks ago
Perhaps London will increase its funding for Invest NI, though nobody in the North should hold their breath.

All-island FDI agency could boost North’s economy post Brexit

The Business Post's View Business Post 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1