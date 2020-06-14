Brexit risks must sharpen focus on government formation

As Europe grapples with the health and economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has almost been forgotten that the negotiations between the EU and Britain have been crawling along in the background for months. It may have seemed that Brexit was irrelevant at a time of unprecedented crisis, but the reminder of its risk emerged again last week as Britain formally rejected an extension of the transition period at the end of this year...
