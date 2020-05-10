Bewleys closure highlights plight of many busineses facing rent disputes

Harry Clarke’s stained glass windows are a sight to behold. The six windows in Bewley‘s Café are among the finest he crafted in his career. They were completed more than 90 years ago and dominate the dining room of the Grafton Street business. Following the news last week that Bewley’s is proposing to close the venue for good, it may be some time before the public will get to view Clarke’s work again....
