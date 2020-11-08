Sunday November 8, 2020
A welcome result, but Biden will have many bridges to rebuild

Few in Ireland or Europe will miss the Trump era, but Biden will have many challenges to face at home before he can repair relations with the rest of the world

8th November, 2020
Partisanship has never been so entrenched, or so ossified. Even before he gets to the Oval Office, Biden is a hobbled president.

Nobody knows, from sea to shining sea, why we are having all this trouble with our republic

That is the opening sentence of Ninety-Two in the Shade, a minor classic of American literature by the novelist Thomas McGuane. Its themes are violence and redemption. It was published in 1973, as the US faced defeat in the disastrous Vietnam war, the country was being torn apart by racial and political violence, and president Richard...

