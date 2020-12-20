A bleak end to the year for businesses as restrictions return
The light at the end of the tunnel for hotels, restaurants and pubs is the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines in 2021
As the country braces itself for further Covid-19 restrictions on December 30, spare a thought for the businesses that are going to bear the brunt of it.
It has a been a terrible year for restaurants, gastro pubs and hotels, which have suffered long lockdowns and repeated openings and closings. It has been an even worse year for owners of “wet pubs” who have had to remain closed for almost the entire year.
Now...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
All-island FDI agency could boost North’s economy post Brexit
Setting up a combined inward investment agency across Ireland would be difficult politically, but the benefits would be worth it
The Business Post’s view: Facebook case goes to the heart of free market ethics
The century-old anti-trust law may not bear the weight of a contemporary case, but the FTC is right to pursue it in the public interest
Editorial View: No-deal Brexit means Irish firms need all the help they can get
Plenty of resources will be needed to help companies survive the rigours of what’s coming after Britain crashes out of the EU
Business Post View: Defeating Covid-19 will be a victory for all of humanity
Scientists, companies, governments and international agencies all over the world have co-operated to find a vaccine against the coronavirus and no one country should try to claim credit