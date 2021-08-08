Subscribe Today
Log In

Brexit

Trade is ‘not a zero-sum game’, says British embassy’s trade director

Shirley McCay has said the EU must ‘closely examine’ the parts of the Northern Ireland protocol that are not working

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
8th August, 2021
Trade is ‘not a zero-sum game’, says British embassy’s trade director
Shirley McCay, the director of trade and investment with the British embassy in Ireland. Picture: Paul Sherwood

Trade is not a zero-sum game and the EU needs to “closely examine” the parts of the Northern Ireland protocol that are not working, Shirley McCay, the director of trade and investment with the British embassy in Ireland, has said.

Speaking to the Business Post, McCay said there were clearly parts of the Northern Ireland protocol that are not working with medical and food supply chains disrupted by the new trading rules....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

David Frost, the Brexit minister and Boris Johnson sign the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the UK and the EU, the Brexit trade deal

British not yet ready to trigger Article 16 over Northern protocol

Brexit Daniel Murray 2 weeks ago
The British proposals amount to a suspension on checks for most goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Britain requests ‘standstill’ on Northern Ireland protocol

Brexit Daniel Murray 2 weeks ago
Peter Hardwick: These rules were designed for long-distance trade with countries on the other side of the world, but they make no sense when the UK is geographically so close to the EU. Picture: Getty

EU import rules ‘not fit for purpose’, says British food industry

Brexit Lorcan Allen 3 weeks ago
Many British exporters were unprepared for the complicated customs paperwork and food safety requirements that are now required to sell goods to Ireland and the rest of the EU

Analysis: Full extent of Brexit’s impact on business is becoming clear

Brexit Aiden Corkery 4 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1