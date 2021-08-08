Trade is ‘not a zero-sum game’, says British embassy’s trade director
Shirley McCay has said the EU must ‘closely examine’ the parts of the Northern Ireland protocol that are not working
Trade is not a zero-sum game and the EU needs to “closely examine” the parts of the Northern Ireland protocol that are not working, Shirley McCay, the director of trade and investment with the British embassy in Ireland, has said.
Speaking to the Business Post, McCay said there were clearly parts of the Northern Ireland protocol that are not working with medical and food supply chains disrupted by the new trading rules....
