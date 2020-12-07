Subscribe Today
Log In

Brexit

Susan O’Keeffe: Boris Johnson’s heart is not in doing a Brexit deal

The UK Prime Minister continues to ignore all the damage that has already been done – to the Union, to the business community, to his country’s standing in the world and especially to Northern Ireland, which he and his government have treated with contempt

Susan O'Keeffe
7th December, 2020
Susan O’Keeffe: Boris Johnson’s heart is not in doing a Brexit deal
Boris Johnson has treated this country with disdain and that will leave its mark on the relationship between the UK and Ireland, no matter the outcome of these historic talks. Picture: Getty

Every part of the Brexit theatre is on high alert and hard at work; front of house, back stage, on stage, the auditorium, the wings and the dressing rooms are all buzzing with uncertainty and anxiety, as the curtains begin to fall on the first and longest act in the history of drama.

If only some of the parts could have been in sync, then this unholy show would have had a cleaner and more...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Politicians, businesses and the wider public have been left guessing as to whether a trade deal will be reached at all.

Brexit bites: what Britain leaving means in real life

Brexit Aiden Corkery 1 day ago
Brexit has vast implications for the City of London, which is the premier international financial centre and Europe’s most important hub for financial services

Brexit fishing expedition is ignoring the wider picture

News Focus Vincent Boland 1 week ago
The Taoiseach expressed hope that a trade deal with the UK could begin taking shape by the end of this week. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Taoiseach: ‘Businesses have to get it into their heads that life will be different after January 1’

Brexit Aiden Corkery 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1