Some lorries are being delayed at Dublin Port due to having ‘little or no preparation’ for Brexit done
Senior Revenue official says ‘their approach to seek resolution’ is to ‘blame everybody else’ but themselves
Some companies are blaming the customs service and other government agencies for delays at Dublin Port when they’ve only got themselves to blame, a senior Revenue official has said.
Just under a third of lorries arriving into the port from Britain are currently being held back due to customs, food safety inspections and other regulatory requirements, according to new figures provided by Revenue. This is down from over half of all trucks a...
