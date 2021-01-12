Subscribe Today
Some lorries are being delayed at Dublin Port due to having ‘little or no preparation’ for Brexit done

Senior Revenue official says ‘their approach to seek resolution’ is to ‘blame everybody else’ but themselves

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
12th January, 2021
Dublin Port has space for up to 250 trucks to park up while inspections are carried out but so far but no more than 70 lorries have so far been delayed at any one time. Picture: Getty

Some companies are blaming the customs service and other government agencies for delays at Dublin Port when they’ve only got themselves to blame, a senior Revenue official has said.

Just under a third of lorries arriving into the port from Britain are currently being held back due to customs, food safety inspections and other regulatory requirements, according to new figures provided by Revenue. This is down from over half of all trucks a...

