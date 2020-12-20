Subscribe Today
Brexit

‘Nobody knows what the hell is going on. It’s a good thing because nothing has changed then’

Two years ago, the Business Post went on a whistle-stop tour of communities along the border. Now we find out how the people interviewed at the time have fared as the Brexit transition period comes to an end

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
20th December, 2020
Lackey Bridge between Monaghan and Fermanagh: flashpoint of conflict during the Troubles Picture: Tony O’Shea

People used to tell Eamon Fitzpatrick that he was wrong to expand his fuel and hardware company that straddles the border in the middle of Brexit.

But he is glad that he decided to invest in his premises near Clones in Monaghan rather than waiting until Brexit was over.

“I grew my business by maybe a couple of 100 per cent. If I had done nothing, my business could be down 40 per cent. So...

