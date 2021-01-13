Ireland to get €1bn of EU Brexit fund as worst-affected country
Finance Minister welcomes large allocation of reserve to combat the adverse and disproportionate impact of Brexit on Ireland
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has welcomed the announcement that Ireland is to receive €1 billion from the European Union’s Brexit fund, saying our economy is the worst affected in the bloc.
The €5.4 billion Brexit Adjustment Reserve Fund was established to help member states most affected by Britain’s departure from the EU.
Donohoe said of the deal which would give Ireland the largest allocation in the bloc: “This agreement must...
Some lorries are being delayed at Dublin Port due to having ‘little or no preparation’ for Brexit done
Senior Revenue official says ‘their approach to seek resolution’ is to ‘blame everybody else’ but themselves
British government is urged by unionists to override NI protocol
The protocol has been blamed for shortages of supermarket stocks on the island of Ireland since it came into effect on January 1
Food shelves left bare at Dublin Marks and Spencer store after Brexit
Fridges at the British retailer’s outlet in Dundrum found empty in first week of post-Brexit trading after similar scenes reported in Paris
From green to blue: the checks and balances of the ‘new normal’
Endless examinations and inspections will now be the order of the day for shipments to and from Britain at Dublin Port