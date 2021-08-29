Subscribe Today
Log In

Brexit

ICG says checks on goods arriving in North are ‘not being fully implemented’

Irish Continental Group, the owner of Irish Ferries, has voiced its concerns about the lack of implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
29th August, 2021
ICG says checks on goods arriving in North are ‘not being fully implemented’
Eamonn Rothwell, chief executive of Irish Continental Group: ICG said it was concerned about the lack of implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The necessary checks on goods arriving into Northern Ireland from Britain that were agreed under the Northern Ireland protocol are not being fully implemented, the owner of Irish Ferries has said.

Irish Continental Group (ICG) said it was concerned about the lack of implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol, which was agreed as part of the Brexit trade deal and requires physical checks on all food and products of animal origin being imported to the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Shirley McCay, the director of trade and investment with the British embassy in Ireland. Picture: Paul Sherwood

Trade is ‘not a zero-sum game’, says British embassy’s trade director

Brexit Lorcan Allen 3 weeks ago
David Frost, the Brexit minister and Boris Johnson sign the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the UK and the EU, the Brexit trade deal

British not yet ready to trigger Article 16 over Northern protocol

Brexit Daniel Murray 1 month ago
The British proposals amount to a suspension on checks for most goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Britain requests ‘standstill’ on Northern Ireland protocol

Brexit Daniel Murray 1 month ago
Peter Hardwick: These rules were designed for long-distance trade with countries on the other side of the world, but they make no sense when the UK is geographically so close to the EU. Picture: Getty

EU import rules ‘not fit for purpose’, says British food industry

Brexit Lorcan Allen 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1