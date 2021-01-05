Food shelves left bare at Dublin Marks and Spencer store after Brexit
Fridges at the British retailer’s outlet in Dundrum found empty in first week of post-Brexit trading after similar scenes reported in Paris
An Irish branch of Marks and Spencer has been affected by food shortages apparently caused by Brexit.
Shelves of the British retailer’s food hall in Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin were almost empty today as the company entered its first post-Brexit week of trading. A section of the chilled goods area, which usually contains pre-prepared chicken products, was bare and other fridges also contained empty sections. Outside of the refrigerated area of the food hall,...
