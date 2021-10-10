Subscribe Today
European Commission proposes ‘lighter touch’ measures to alleviate North’s protocol issues

The new plans would reduce by half the number of goods requiring checks when moving from Britain to Northern Ireland

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
Daniel Murray - avatar

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
10th October, 2021
Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission’s vice-president and chief Brexit negotiator, will publish a new set of proposals on Wednesday aimed at easing some of the difficulties around the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The number of goods requiring checks when moving from Britain to Northern Ireland could be reduced by half, under new “lighter touch” plans due to be put forward by the European Commission this week, the Business Post has learned.

Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission’s vice-president and chief Brexit negotiator, will publish a new set of proposals on Wednesday aimed at easing some of the difficulties around the implementation of the Northern...

