European Commission proposes ‘lighter touch’ measures to alleviate North’s protocol issues
The new plans would reduce by half the number of goods requiring checks when moving from Britain to Northern Ireland
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
The number of goods requiring checks when moving from Britain to Northern Ireland could be reduced by half, under new “lighter touch” plans due to be put forward by the European Commission this week, the Business Post has learned.
Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission’s vice-president and chief Brexit negotiator, will publish a new set of proposals on Wednesday aimed at easing some of the difficulties around the implementation of the Northern...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Increase in north-south trade could threaten the union, British Brexit Minister says
Growth in cross-border trade comes as a result of the Northern Ireland protocol and ‘weakens the links’ between the North and Britain, according to David Frost
‘Global Britain’ fantasy dashed in face of logic and geography
The 60 trade deals negotiated by Britain since Brexit are really roll-overs of old deals from its time in the EU. Now, Johnson is talking about joining with the US, Mexico and Canada, a trade bloc that doesn’t want him
ICG says checks on goods arriving in North are ‘not being fully implemented’
Irish Continental Group, the owner of Irish Ferries, has voiced its concerns about the lack of implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol
Trade is ‘not a zero-sum game’, says British embassy’s trade director
Shirley McCay has said the EU must ‘closely examine’ the parts of the Northern Ireland protocol that are not working