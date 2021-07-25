Subscribe Today
British not yet ready to trigger Article 16 over Northern protocol

British government is proposing a complete renegotiation of the trade agreements during a ‘standstill’ period before autumn

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
25th July, 2021
David Frost, the Brexit minister and Boris Johnson sign the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the UK and the EU, the Brexit trade deal

The European Union’s rejection of a British request to renegotiate the Northern Ireland protocol is “disappointing”, but the triggering of Article 16 is “not imminent” as a result, according to British government sources.

The Business Post understands all sides are now expecting a suspension of the matter until the early autumn, as politicians in Brussels, London and Dublin all “religiously observe” their summer holidays.

One Irish...

