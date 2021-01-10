British government is urged by unionists to override NI protocol
The protocol has been blamed for shortages of supermarket stocks on the island of Ireland since it came into effect on January 1
Unionist politicians have begun piling pressure on the British government to override the Northern Ireland protocol which began operating on January 1.
The protocol has resulted in customs and food safety checks for goods arriving in the North from Britain, but has been blamed for reduced stocks in some supermarkets since it took effect on January 1.
M&S, Tesco, Asda and Sainsburys have all said that supplies of some products into the North have been delayed or...
