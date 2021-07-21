Britain requests ‘standstill’ on Northern Ireland protocol
British government says ‘significant change’ to the trade agreement is needed to avoid triggering Article 16
The British government has requested a “standstill period” on the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol as part of a proposed overhaul to trade agreements made as part of Brexit just last year.
Both David Frost, the Brexit Minister, and Brandon Lewis, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, made statements to the British parliament on Wednesday proposing a freeze on any further implementation of the protocol and stating that “significant change” would be...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
EU import rules ‘not fit for purpose’, says British food industry
Policy advisor Peter Hardwick says fresh meat product regulations were designed for long-distance trade and should not apply to the North
Analysis: Full extent of Brexit’s impact on business is becoming clear
The drop in activity recorded in new CSO figures, including a 65 per cent hit to imports, is substantial and sobering
Neale Richmond: Why preparing for April 1 is no joke for Irish exporters
From the start of next month, businesses that export any product of animal or plant origin to Britain must deal with an additional round of import controls due to Brexit
Neale Richmond: Consumers are starting to learn the price of Brexit
Customs charges are leading to nasty surprises for some online shoppers