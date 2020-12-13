Subscribe Today
Brexit

Brian Keegan: No deal could put Britain out of service

Britain is good at services – which is why the ending of freedom of movement is going to be a colossal financial and logistics headache

Brian Keegan
13th December, 2020
Restrictions on freedom of movement of people will reduce the availability of qualified workers for the British services industry.

As the Brexit clock ticks down, and bizarre discussions about sausages and the like fill the airwaves, you would be forgiven for thinking that Britain is still a nation of shopkeepers. It is not, nor has it been for some considerable time.

According to a 2019 briefing provided by the House of Commons library, Britain has enjoyed a trade surplus in services every year since 1981. Over the same period, it ran a trade deficit...

