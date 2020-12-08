Analysis: Agreement on Northern Ireland protocol raises hopes of wider Brexit deal
The British government has withdrawn the parts of the Internal Markets Bill which threatened to break its commitments on the North but an overall trade deal still hangs in the balance
After all the British government’s huffing and puffing, its threat to break its legally-binding Northern Ireland commitments has been withdrawn.
The EU and the British government have reached a deal on how to ensure that there is no “hard border” on the island of Ireland after Brexit.
This was something that had been agreed last year as part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. But the British government provoked international outrage in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Susan O’Keeffe: Boris Johnson’s heart is not in doing a Brexit deal
The UK Prime Minister continues to ignore all the damage that has already been done – to the Union, to the business community, to his country’s standing in the world and especially to Northern Ireland, which he and his government have treated with contempt
Brexit bites: what Britain leaving means in real life
As the British-EU negotiations draw theatrically towards a close, we analyse both the political posturing and the practical consequences of any deal - or none
Brexit fishing expedition is ignoring the wider picture
Since Britain voted to leave the EU in June 2016, both sides have spent more time on the future of fishing than the future of financial services
Taoiseach: ‘Businesses have to get it into their heads that life will be different after January 1’
Brexit will bring huge challenges even if a trade deal is done so companies must prepare urgently, according to Martin