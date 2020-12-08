Subscribe Today
Brexit

Analysis: Agreement on Northern Ireland protocol raises hopes of wider Brexit deal

The British government has withdrawn the parts of the Internal Markets Bill which threatened to break its commitments on the North but an overall trade deal still hangs in the balance

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
8th December, 2020
Time is running out for a Brexit trade deal and much will depend on the Brussels meeting this week between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president. Photo: Getty

After all the British government’s huffing and puffing, its threat to break its legally-binding Northern Ireland commitments has been withdrawn.

The EU and the British government have reached a deal on how to ensure that there is no “hard border” on the island of Ireland after Brexit.

This was something that had been agreed last year as part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. But the British government provoked international outrage in...

