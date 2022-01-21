Subscribe Today
Log In

Brexit

Trade volumes between Dublin and Britain plunge since Brexit

The change in customs and food safety rules resulted in a dramatic shift in trade patterns through Ireland’s largest port in 2021

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
21st January, 2022
Trade volumes between Dublin and Britain plunge since Brexit
The volume of cargo traded between Dublin and Britain fell by 22 per cent last year to just over 725,000 cargo units. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The volume of goods moving between Britain and Dublin has plunged since Brexit, according to new figures published today by Dublin Port.

In contrast, the volume of goods being shipped between Dublin and European ports has surged in the last 12 months as Irish exporters move away from using Great Britain as a “landbridge”.

The figures show the volume of cargo traded between Dublin and Britain fell by 22 per cent last year to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘Although the meeting of Liz Truss and Maros Sefcovic has sparked some revived optimism on the EU side, in the words of Truss herself there is a “deal to be done”.’ Picture: Ben Stansall/Getty

Analysis: Northern Ireland protocol issue becomes ever more pressing as elections approach

Brexit Daniel Murray
David Frost: ‘I think many of them didn’t really realise the complexities of Northern Ireland, and are only now realising what they got themselves into’. Picture: Getty

Frost says he was ‘never taken seriously’ during Brexit and NI protocol talks

Brexit Daniel Murray
Danny McCoy, director general at IBEC. Picture: RollingNews.ie

All-island research project launched to pinpoint problems in Northern Ireland economy

Brexit Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
‘Biden has been consistent in warning Johnson that any breach of the Northern Ireland protocol will torpedo the chances of a US-British trade deal’

Michael Brennan: Biden’s support for Ireland is key in inch-by-inch Brexit battle

Brexit Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1