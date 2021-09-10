Subscribe Today
Susan O’Keeffe: Donaldson’s threat is a folly of stupendous proportion

The DUP leader is attempting a car crash style of solution while showing a glaring lack of understanding of just how long and tortuous this Brexit road has been

Susan O'Keeffe
10th September, 2021
Jeffrey Donaldson has threatened to collapse the Stormont executive unless the Northern Ireland protocol in its current format is scrapped. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

You have to hand it to Jeffrey Donaldson. There’s nothing like going from A to Z in the same morning, in the same hour, in the same minute in fact. Donaldson has been the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) since June, waiting for the purgatory of summer to end so that he could rush straight to the higher echelons of attention seeking, bluster and good old threats.

On his first big...

