Susan O’Keeffe: Donaldson’s threat is a folly of stupendous proportion

You have to hand it to Jeffrey Donaldson. There’s nothing like going from A to Z in the same morning, in the same hour, in the same minute in fact. Donaldson has been the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) since June, waiting for the purgatory of summer to end so that he could rush straight to the higher echelons of attention seeking, bluster and good old threats.

On his first big...