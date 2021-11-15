Subscribe Today
Log In

Brexit

Michael Brennan: Biden’s support for Ireland is key in inch-by-inch Brexit battle

Those who threaten to invoke Article 16 will be given pause for thought if the ‘special relationship’ between the US and UK is perceived to be at risk

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
15th November, 2021
Michael Brennan: Biden’s support for Ireland is key in inch-by-inch Brexit battle
‘Biden has been consistent in warning Johnson that any breach of the Northern Ireland protocol will torpedo the chances of a US-British trade deal’

Joe Biden’s joy about Ireland’s victory over the All Blacks has given Boris Johnson another timely reminder of just how strong his ties are to Ireland.

The US President not only sent a “good luck” message to the Irish rugby team before last Saturday’s match, but he followed up with a video call to them in their hotel afterwards.

Biden has been consistent in warning Johnson that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Anti-Brexit protesters in London: London is relentlessly pushing back on the Northern Ireland protocol which was agreed two years ago between the EU and the British government. Picture: Rob Pinney/Getty

Dan O’Brien: No good options for Ireland as Brexit nightmare goes from bad to worse

Brexit Dan O'Brien
David Frost, the British Brexit minister, , announced the unilateral extension last week of “grace periods” on trade between Britain and Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty

Editorial: Tories and DUP must face up to Brexit disaster they created

The Business Post's View Business Post
Jeffrey Donaldson has threatened to collapse the Stormont executive unless the Northern Ireland protocol in its current format is scrapped. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Susan O’Keeffe: Donaldson’s threat is a folly of stupendous proportion

Brexit Susan O'Keeffe
On the day of Brexit, some Londoners waved Union Jack flags as others gathered to grieve. Picture: Reuters

Lucinda Creighton: The greatest shame of the Brexit disaster are the weak leaders who allowed it

Brexit Lucinda Creighton

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1