Subscribe Today
Log In

Brexit

Lucinda Creighton: As value of imports and exports plummet in wake of Brexit, we need an urgent solution

A fall of 65 per cent in British imports to Ireland in January gives lie to the mere ‘teething problems’ claimed by Brexiteers, with the collapse now in full swing

Lucinda Creighton
21st March, 2021
Lucinda Creighton: As value of imports and exports plummet in wake of Brexit, we need an urgent solution
The fall-off in imports from Britain in Janauary was particularly driven by declines in imports of food and live animals, down 75 per cent, and mineral fuels, down 71 per cent

The Central Statistics Office last week published its analysis of UK/Irish trade after January 1. To say it did not make for comfortable reading is an understatement.

The report showed that the value of Irish imports from Britain fell by 65 per cent – or €906 million – to €497 million in January 2021 compared to the same month last year. Exports from Ireland to Britain were also hit, falling by 14 per cent to €946 million.

The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

‘New business in Asia cannot possibly replace all the business the UK currently risks losing in Europe’. Picture: Getty

Chris Patten: The UK’s hard Brexit choices have arrived

Brexit Chris Patten 1 hour ago
Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Michelle O\&#039;Neill, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis and Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster at Hillsborough Castle during the Prime Minister\&#039;s visit to Belfast last August. Picture: Brian Lawless

Brian Keegan: Britain’s inability to get the NI protocol to work exposes its failure to prepare

Brexit Brian Keegan 1 week ago
Boris Johnson: the British prime minister could have avoided an unnecessary quarrel with the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol

Cathal Mac Coille: Like it or not, the Northern Ireland protocol is the only realistic option

Brexit Cathal Mac Coille 2 weeks ago
David Frost, Britain’s chief trade negotiator, looks on as prime minister Boris Johnson signs the the Brexit trade deal in December PIcture: Getty

‘Two fingers to the EU’ as UK goes it alone on Brexit

Brexit Aiden Corkery 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1