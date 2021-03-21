Lucinda Creighton: As value of imports and exports plummet in wake of Brexit, we need an urgent solution

The Central Statistics Office last week published its analysis of UK/Irish trade after January 1. To say it did not make for comfortable reading is an understatement.

The report showed that the value of Irish imports from Britain fell by 65 per cent – or €906 million – to €497 million in January 2021 compared to the same month last year. Exports from Ireland to Britain were also hit, falling by 14 per cent to €946 million.

The...