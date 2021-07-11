Subscribe Today
Log In

Brexit

John Walsh: Britain’s slide to illiberal state gathers pace under Boris Johnson

While Britain’s political travails are not yet on a par with Hungary’s or Poland’s, there have been some very alarming developments of late

John Walsh
11th July, 2021
John Walsh: Britain’s slide to illiberal state gathers pace under Boris Johnson
‘The US has rejected Trumpism, but Johnson’s Tories have a much stronger grip over England and the risks remain elevated.’ Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

In 1999, when I was working in London in my first job in journalism, I was sent to cover a debate between Kenneth Clarke, then an opposition Tory MP, and a City grandee.

The motion was that Britain should join the EU monetary union and Clarke was in favour. It was an interesting exchange between the two protagonists that finished in a score draw. The subsequent questions and answers session was most revealing, however.

Interestingly, in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Boris Johnson poses with a string of sausages called ‘Boris Bangers’ in 2019. Picture: Darren Staples/Getty

Brexit fallout: ‘Sausage war’ is just a taste of food trade disputes to come

Brexit Lorcan Allen 5 hours ago
‘Boris Johnson has previously praised the work of OBON, yet even the laziest schoolchild knows that the UK is most definitely not one nation’

Susan O’Keeffe: One Nation One Britain anthem strikes the wrong note

Brexit Susan O'Keeffe 2 weeks ago
From October, meat and dairy products being exported to Britain will be subject to sanitary checks at customs. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingenws.ie.

Food exporters worried over increase in Brexit border controls, BOI says

Brexit Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 month ago
Freight trucks at Dublin Port in January: Ireland’s imports from Britain for the first two months of 2021 more than halved compared with the same time in 2020. Picture: Getty

Brian Keegan: NI protocol is working, it‘s the processes that need smoothing

Brexit Brian Keegan 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1