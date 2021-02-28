Irish shoppers to face higher prices due to Brexit, food industry warns

Irish consumers are facing higher prices and reduced choice due to Brexit, a group representing food giants such as Nestlé, Danone and Unilever has warned the EU.

FoodDrinkEurope said that many of its members are facing an “urgent and alarming situation”, as tariffs of between 8 per cent and 30 per cent are now being levied on yogurts, breakfast cereals, baby food, beverages, snacks and pet foods which are routed through Britain to Ireland.

...