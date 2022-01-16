Subscribe Today
Brexit

Frost says he was ‘never taken seriously’ during Brexit and NI protocol talks

The former Brexit negotiator has also claimed that many top EU officials are ‘heavily invested in Brexit failing’

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
16th January, 2022
David Frost: ‘I think many of them didn’t really realise the complexities of Northern Ireland, and are only now realising what they got themselves into’. Picture: Getty

David Frost has said he was “never taken seriously” during the negotiations on Brexit and the Northern Ireland protocol, and that many key players in the European Union are “heavily invested in Brexit failing”.

In his first interview since resigning as Brexit Minister before Christmas, Frost told the Daily Telegraph’s Planet Normal podcast last week that the Good Friday Agreement was used by Michel Barnier, the former EU negotiator, to try...

