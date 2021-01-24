Subscribe Today
Brexit

Footing the ever-increasing Brexit bill

Engulfed by an avalanche of extra tariffs, Irish retailers and hauliers are now discovering the true cost of Britain’s decision to leave the EU

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
24th January, 2021
Footing the ever-increasing Brexit bill
Rosslare Europort: huge increase in business as truckers try to avoid going through Britain

The mood was upbeat when Patricia O’Brien, Ireland’s ambassador to France, arrived in Cherbourg port last Tuesday to mark the arrival of Irish Ferries’ Cap Finistère on its first sailing from Rosslare.

O’Brien was informed by the port authorities that about 35,000 Irish trucks would normally travel through Cherbourg every year. But just 19 days into 2021, the total was already somewhere in the region of 9,000 to...

