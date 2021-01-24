Footing the ever-increasing Brexit bill

The mood was upbeat when Patricia O’Brien, Ireland’s ambassador to France, arrived in Cherbourg port last Tuesday to mark the arrival of Irish Ferries’ Cap Finistère on its first sailing from Rosslare.

O’Brien was informed by the port authorities that about 35,000 Irish trucks would normally travel through Cherbourg every year. But just 19 days into 2021, the total was already somewhere in the region of 9,000 to...