Food exporters worried over increase in Brexit border controls, BOI says
Bank of Ireland’s head of food and drink says there is still uncertainty over what the new checks for meat and dairy, due to start in October, will entail
The food and drink industry is concerned about the impending increase in Brexit controls for goods being exported to Britain, a Bank of Ireland expert has said.
From October, meat and dairy products exported to Britain will be subject to sanitary checks requiring a certificate from a vet.
Róisín O’Shea, head of food and drink at Bank of Ireland, said there were concerns around the availability of vets to meet the new demand and process...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Brian Keegan: NI protocol is working, it‘s the processes that need smoothing
Flawed as it is, the protocol plays a big role in volumes of trade on the island of Ireland which are very much in the North’s favour
Chris Patten: The UK’s hard Brexit choices have arrived
The UK government’s policy review reflects a characteristic Johnsonian feature: a chasm between aspirations and reality that cannot be bridged by make-believe and mendacity
Lucinda Creighton: As value of imports and exports plummet in wake of Brexit, we need an urgent solution
A fall of 65 per cent in British imports to Ireland in January gives lie to the mere ‘teething problems’ claimed by Brexiteers, with the collapse now in full swing
Brian Keegan: Britain’s inability to get the NI protocol to work exposes its failure to prepare
The latest grace periods for checks and controls are merely a sticking plaster to hide how horribly unprepared Boris Johnson’s government is for the practicalities of Brexit