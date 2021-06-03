Subscribe Today
Food exporters worried over increase in Brexit border controls, BOI says

Bank of Ireland’s head of food and drink says there is still uncertainty over what the new checks for meat and dairy, due to start in October, will entail

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
3rd June, 2021
Food exporters worried over increase in Brexit border controls, BOI says
From October, meat and dairy products being exported to Britain will be subject to sanitary checks at customs. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingenws.ie.

The food and drink industry is concerned about the impending increase in Brexit controls for goods being exported to Britain, a Bank of Ireland expert has said.

From October, meat and dairy products exported to Britain will be subject to sanitary checks requiring a certificate from a vet.

Róisín O’Shea, head of food and drink at Bank of Ireland, said there were concerns around the availability of vets to meet the new demand and process...

