Brexit

EU’s Article 16 blunder triggers tensions, threats and rhetoric

The PSNI’s top officer called for calm after a week where customs officials were threatened, and unionists sought for the Northern Ireland protocol to be scrapped. Will a compromise be needed, and what form might it take?

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
7th February, 2021
Tensions have risen over delays in goods crossing the border into Northern Ireland Picture: RollingNews

Officials in Northern Ireland’s Department of Health had begun winding down from another hectic week battling Covid-19 when news began to filter through that the European Commission had just announced something spectacular.

The department had been delighted to reveal earlier that day that 220,000 vaccine doses had been administered across the North.

But all of a sudden, it seemed that Brussels was intent on disrupting their hard work by triggering Article 16 of the...

